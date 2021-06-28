BSNL, Airtel, Jio and Vi Most Expensive Data Vouchers

The need for data vouchers increased as 4G came to the scene and the cost of each GB data fell dramatically. All the telecom operators including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offer their users unlimited 4G data plans with daily caps on the data they can consume. To consume more than what their fair-usage-policy limit allows them, users can buy data vouchers. Today, we are compiling the most expensive 4G data vouchers from each company and see the benefits they come with.

BSNL Most Expensive Data Voucher

BSNL’s most expensive 4G data voucher costs Rs 398. It is a very unique voucher that comes with a standalone validity of 30 days (1 month) and offers users truly unlimited data without any FUP restrictions at all. Despite being a data voucher, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. At the end of the day, it is a little unfair to call this plan a data voucher since it offers benefits like that of an unlimited benefits prepaid plan.

Bharti Airtel Most Expensive Data Voucher

Bharti Airtel offers only one data voucher and it is quite expensive as well. The voucher comes for Rs 401 and gives users 30GB of total data for 28 days. There’s an additional over-the-top (OTT) subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP given to the users for 1 year. This plan doesn’t come with any other benefits.

Vodafone Idea Most Expensive Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea offers its most expensive data voucher for Rs 501. With this voucher, users get 75GB of data for a standalone validity of 56 days. There is an OTT subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for 1 year. Users don’t get any other benefits with this plan.

Reliance Jio Most Expensive Data Voucher

Reliance Jio offers its most expensive data voucher for Rs 1,208, however, this voucher wouldn’t qualify as a traditional data voucher that the other telcos offer. So instead, we will take the company’s Rs 499 data voucher. This voucher comes for 56 days and offers users 1.5GB of daily data. The additional benefit included with the plan is a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. There are other benefits including JioTV, JioNews, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Note that BSNL is the only company that offers voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit with its most expensive data voucher. However, it is quite expensive given it only comes for 30 days meaning you will have to spend almost Rs 400 every 30 days to get the benefits again. It is the same case with Airtel’s data voucher!