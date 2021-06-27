Samsung Galaxy A22 Price Revealed Days Before Launch

Samsung has been aggressively trying to capture the mid-range smartphone market in India as its one of the most prominent segments of the industry. Samsung offers its Galaxy M and A series in the mid-range segment with attractive features like a huge battery. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is set to launch a new handset in the Galaxy A series, namely the Samsung Galaxy A22. As is the norm, tipsters have already revealed many specs of the upcoming smartphone ahead of its launch. In the latest update, the price of the Samsung Galaxy A22 has also been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy A22 to Be Priced at Rs 18,499 for 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage

According to the recent leaks, Samsung Galaxy A22 will be priced at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, it is still uncertain whether other storage variants will be made available in India. Unlike the trend observed in smartphones, Samsung Galaxy A22 is available for purchase in offline stores much before its official launch or online debut. Samsung Galaxy A22 packs specifications aligned to its placement in the mid-range segment. The smartphone comes with a 6.4” HD+ Super AMOLED display.

The phone will have a refresh rate of 90Hz, which is almost mandatory at this price point. Samsung Galaxy A22 will run on MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and juiced up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The camera department sports a 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. In the front, the display sports a teardrop style selfie camera with a 13MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A22 to be Available in Two Colour Options

A leaked poster reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A22 will only be available in two colour options in the Indian market. In comparison, the global variant of the device is available in four colour options. Samsung will be offering their latest smartphone with in house offers like free home delivery, Samsung Finance+ and Samsung Care+. Samsung had earlier released a smartphone in the Galaxy M series called the Samsung Galaxy M32. Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a 64MP quad-camera setup with a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It is priced at Rs 14,999 and comes with an AMOLED display and MediaTek Helio G80 processor.