Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Leaked Renders Reveal Specifications and Body Composition

Samsung has established itself as a premium player in the smartwatch segment for android users. Renders of Samsung’s next-generation smartwatch, namely Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, have surfaced online ahead of its official launch. The leaked renders reveal the supposed design and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. According to the renders, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will sport a circular build design. The smartwatch will also feature a biometrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor that will be used for monitoring body composition.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 To Also Feature Heart Rate Monitoring and SpO2 Tracking

91Mobiles posted the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Surprisingly, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s circular design seems to be inspired by Galaxy Watch Active 2 rather than the Galaxy Watch 3. The leaked renders reveal that the watch might be available in four colour options, including Black, Silver, Dark Green and Rose Gold. Apart from the BIA sensor, the premium category smartwatch would also feature Heart Rate Monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking. In terms of build quality, the leaked renders suggest that Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will have rounded edges and a thinner profile compared to its predecessor. It will reportedly come in two sizes, which are, 40mm and 44mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Will Retain Features from Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Even though the next generation will not be inspired by Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in terms of build quality, it will, however, retain some of its features. The features that the Galaxy Watch 4 will retain from its previous version are interchangeable wrist strap design and physical buttons. Other leaked features of the Galaxy Watch 4 include 5ATM water resistance and MIL-STD 810G durability. The back of the watch that appeared in the leaked renders suggests that the smartwatch will have Gorilla Glass DX+ protection.

Tizen OS, a collaborative integration effort by Samsung and Google, might also debut the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Tizen OS can allow for better battery life and performance and support for newer apps and watch faces. It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will have both LTE and Wi-Fi variants. Both these variants are likely to have NFC support along with features like offline music playback support.