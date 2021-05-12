Mediatek’s 5G Offerings Inching Ahead of Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipsets

MediaTek has launched its top of the line 5G enabled chipset at the starting of this year with the launch of the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 for 2021. Now the company is expected to launch a mid-range chipset which is going to launch soon. According to the reports, the company is working on the upcoming Dimensity 900 SoC, which is expected to be the successor of the Dimensity 820. Rumours also suggest that the Dimensity 900 with model number MT6877 is better than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 768G SoC. It seems that MediaTek mid-range chipsets are inching ahead of the Snapdragon chipset. Let’s have a closer look at how MediaTek is heading ahead in the race with Qualcomm.

MediaTek Dimensity 900 Outperforms Snapdragon 768G

According to a report from GSMArena, the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset is listed on the AnTuTu benchmark listing with model number MT6877. The benchmark listing shows that the mid-range MediaTek processor outperforms the Snapdragon 768G SoC. The alleged Dimensity 900 has managed to score 480,000 points compared to 440,000 points scored by Snapdragon 768G. Going with the previous benchmarking test, the Dimensity 820 scores about 440,000 at the AnTuTu listing.

Looking at the numbers, we can say that there is an overall performance growth of 10% compared to the predecessor and Snapdragon processor. Though the difference is not great, we can see the potential here that the company is making all its efforts to surpass the Qualcomm chipsets.

However, we can’t deny the fact that the existing Qualcomm’s mid-range processor Snapdragon 780G with 5G support beats MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 900 chipset single-handedly by scoring 540,000 points in the same benchmark.

MediaTek is one of the biggest competition for Qualcomm because it’s the only chipset maker in the entire market which offers equivalent performance to the Qualcomm chips. Looking at the progressive efforts, we can say that the company is gradually inching ahead of the rival band in selected categories. We can safely expect that the MediaTek CPUs will soon go head to head with Qualcomm ones. It seems that Qualcomm needs to tie up its laces to compete with the rival. Do let us know in the comment section below what you think about the upcoming Mediatek Dimensity 900 chipset.