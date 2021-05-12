Mediatek’s 5G Offerings Inching Ahead of Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipsets

It seems that MediaTek mid-range chipsets are inching ahead of the Snapdragon chipset. Let’s have a closer look at how MediaTek is heading ahead in the race with Qualcomm

By May 12th, 2021 AT 7:29 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    MediaTek

    MediaTek has launched its top of the line 5G enabled chipset at the starting of this year with the launch of the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 for 2021. Now the company is expected to launch a mid-range chipset which is going to launch soon. According to the reports, the company is working on the upcoming Dimensity 900 SoC, which is expected to be the successor of the Dimensity 820. Rumours also suggest that the Dimensity 900 with model number MT6877 is better than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 768G SoC. It seems that MediaTek mid-range chipsets are inching ahead of the Snapdragon chipset. Let’s have a closer look at how MediaTek is heading ahead in the race with Qualcomm.

    MediaTek Dimensity 900 Outperforms Snapdragon 768G

    According to a report from GSMArena, the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset is listed on the AnTuTu benchmark listing with model number MT6877. The benchmark listing shows that the mid-range MediaTek processor outperforms the Snapdragon 768G SoC. The alleged Dimensity 900 has managed to score 480,000 points compared to 440,000 points scored by Snapdragon 768G. Going with the previous benchmarking test, the Dimensity 820 scores about 440,000 at the AnTuTu listing.

    Looking at the numbers, we can say that there is an overall performance growth of 10% compared to the predecessor and Snapdragon processor. Though the difference is not great, we can see the potential here that the company is making all its efforts to surpass the Qualcomm chipsets.

    However, we can’t deny the fact that the existing Qualcomm’s mid-range processor Snapdragon 780G with 5G support beats MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 900 chipset single-handedly by scoring 540,000 points in the same benchmark.

    MediaTek is one of the biggest competition for Qualcomm because it’s the only chipset maker in the entire market which offers equivalent performance to the Qualcomm chips. Looking at the progressive efforts, we can say that the company is gradually inching ahead of the rival band in selected categories. We can safely expect that the MediaTek CPUs will soon go head to head with Qualcomm ones. It seems that Qualcomm needs to tie up its laces to compete with the rival. Do let us know in the comment section below what you think about the upcoming Mediatek Dimensity 900 chipset.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Mediatek’s 5G Offerings Inching Ahead of Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipsets

    MediaTek has launched its top of the line 5G enabled chipset at the starting of this year with the launch...

    module-4-img

    Do Megapixels Really Matter for Good Camera Performance?

    Smartphone cameras have improved by leaps and bounds over the last few years, going from offering a single primary sensor...

    module-4-img

    Ericsson Launches Multiple Products to Accelerate 5G Indoor Connectivity

    The Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson has expanded its indoor 5G portfolio. The new offerings by the company are Ericsson Indoor...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Internet Privacy, Everything You Should Know About It

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile’s Return Will Eat Up FAU-G’s Attention

    module-4-img

    Revisiting Popular Postpaid Plans From Vodafone Idea

    module-4-img

    Top Leaders of Tech Industry Have This to Say About 5G