MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Will Power 5G Flagships in India Now

Just a few days back, MediaTek brought the Dimensity 700 5G System-on-Chip (SoC) to India. Now, the semiconductor maker has brought its flagship chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, to India. This SoC will power the flagship 5G devices in the Indian market. Again, it will be a Realme device that will first come powered by this chipset in India. Note that Realme 8 5G is confirmed to be the first device in the country to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G.

Let’s take a look at some specifications of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Features

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC has one of the fastest octa-core CPU’s in the market, clocking up to 3 GHz. It is 25% more power-efficient and is 22% faster than the previous generation SoC, meaning the Dimensity 1100. The chipset features Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and six-core MediaTek APU 3.0.

MediaTek said that this chipset would be able to handle all the requirements of a flagship device, such as high screen refresh-rates, incredible displays, heavy gaming, enhanced AI capabilities, and much more.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is powered by the MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 for enhancing the gaming experience for the users. The chipset can support up to 200MP camera sensors and comes equipped with the MediaTek HDR video playback and AV1 video decoding.

The chipset comes with an integrated 5G modem featuring MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology for improving the battery life of the smartphone. The SoC supports 5G carrier aggregation (2CC) across frequency division duplex (FDD), dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS), and time division duplex (TDD), Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA).

Note that the MediaTek Dimensity is built on the 6nm process, which is not the most advanced out there. Realme or MediaTek didn’t say which device will be powered by this flagship 5G SoC, but it will be revealed soon.

MediaTek is also eyeing building chipsets in the 4nm and 3nm process. The company has already placed an order for the same with TSMC, the world’s largest contract-chipset manufacturer. It will be interesting to see which smartphones in India come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.