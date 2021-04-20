Realme Q3 Pro Will Feature a MediaTek Flagship 5G SoC, All to Know

Realme is one of the popular smartphone brands in the industry across the globe and the company is known for having a wide range of powerful and affordable offerings. To expand its footprint in the market, the company has confirmed the launch of its Realme Q3 series in China on April 22nd, 2021. However, the confirmed launch date of the smartphone didn’t stop leaks and rumours from popping up on the internet. We have already witnessed the Realme Q3 Pro appearing on certification sites like TENAA and Geekbench benchmark site. Now in the latest development, the company has officially confirmed some of the vital information about the handset which includes chipset and display specifications. Let’s have a closer look at the confirmed features of the upcoming Realme Q3 Pro.

Realme Q3 Pro Confirmed Specifications

The company has confirmed the information on its official Weibo handle along with some official renders. According to the Weibo post, the Realme Q3 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset and feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. In the previous leaks and rumours, the smartphone was speculated to arrive with these two features, and today the company has officially confirmed these specifications.

As mentioned above, the smartphone was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing with model number RMX2205. The listing revealed that the Realme Q3 Pro might arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, clubbed with 8GB RAM. The handset is also said to run on Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0.

Going with the TENAA listing, the Realme Q3 Pro is expected to feature a 6.43-inch display. The storage option is yet to be speculated in any of the reports, so we can safely assume the handset might ship with either a 64GB or 128GB storage variant. According to the rumours, the handset is tipped to be fuelled by a massive 4,400mAh battery.

On the optical front, the Realme Q3 Pro is expected to feature a triple-rear camera setup, but there is no confirmation or speculations about the sensors of the camera module. The upcoming Realme Q3 series is expected to include three new Realme smartphones. Now we have to wait for the official launch on April 23rd to know more about the handsets.

Do share your thoughts on the upcoming Relame Q3 series in the comment section and stay tuned for more details on upcoming smartphones.