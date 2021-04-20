Oppo A74 5G Goes Live in India, Big Competition for Realme, Vivo and Xiaomi

Oppo A74 5G one of the most speculated smartphones from the brand has finally made its way to the Indian smartphone market. The company has launched the handset under Rs 20,000 price point with some impressive features like Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, fast charging support, multi-cooling system, and a lot more. With these power-packed features and price point, the company is aiming to take on a wide range of smartphones which are already in the market. Handsets like Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Vivo V20 SE, Realme X7 5G, Samsung Galaxy M31s, and more are already available the under Rs 20,000 mark. Let have a closer look at the specifications and features of the newly launch Oppo A74 5G and find out how it’s going to be a tough competition for others.

Oppo A74 5G Features

The Oppo A74 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support. According to the company, the handset also comes equipped with a multi-cooling system for thermal management. It’s capable of keeping the CPU calm during long hefty gaming sessions. The cooling system of the handset makes sure that the user has a seamless gaming experience.

On the optical front, the handset features a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary sensor accompanied with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter along with an LED flash. Under the top-left mounted punch-hole cutout design, the smartphone sports an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo A74 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. It has a 90Hz refresh rate display with a pixel density of 405ppi and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset offers an edge-to-edge display with a thin chin at the bottom.

Oppo A74 5G Price in India and Offers

Oppo A74 5G in India is priced at Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and it’s the only variant launched in the country. The smartphone will be up for grabs via Amazon India and major offline retail stores from April 26th, 2021. The handset will be up for sale in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple colour options.

Besides, the company is offering the Oppo A74 5G with an instant discount of 10% on select bank credit card EMI options and debit card transactions via Amazon India. The online buyers will also get a chance to avail the Oppo Enco W11 at a discounted price of Rs 1,299, Oppo Band for Rs 2,499, and the Oppo W31 for Rs 2,499.

Oppo is also offering an extended warranty of 2 years with the Oppo A74 5G smartphone. Paytm is offering a 11% discount and there is a zero down payment scheme from all leading finance companies. Offline buyers can also avail of a cashback of 5% on HDFC bank Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank.