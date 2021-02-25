Vivo V20 SE Price in India Reduced to Rs 19,990

Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, has reduced the price of its mid-range smartphone V20 SE. Starting February 24, the Vivo V20 SE will be available at just Rs 19,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Launched in November 2020 for Rs 20,990, the V20 SE is the third smartphone in the Vivo V20 series and it is the cheapest smartphone in the series. The V20 SE comes in two colour options- Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform. The phone lags behind the competition in terms of hardware specs, but it is one of the best options available in the offline market. Alongside reducing the price, Vivo also unveiled a couple of offers like 12 months of extra warranty and up to Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards.

Vivo V20 SE Price Drop and New Offers Detailed

The Vivo V20 SE is available in only one variant since the launch that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The V20 SE now available at Rs 19,990 across all the offline partners, retail stores across India, Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon India and other major e-commerce platforms.

Vivo India also introduced new offers on the V20 SE. The company says users can avail up to Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card EMI and Credit Card regular transactions. There are also a triple zero down payment offer with Bajaj Finance and zero down payment offers from IDFC First Bank, HDB, Home Credit, ICICI Bank, TVS credit. Telecom operator Vodafone Idea providing additional 12 months of warranty with select prepaid recharges.

Vivo V20 SE: Specifications and Features

As noted, the Vivo V20 SE does not impress when it comes to hardware specifications. The phone sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The smartphone rocks a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Towards the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie snapper. The handset sips juice from a 4100mAh battery and it supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology.

Vivo has also started seeding Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 update to the V20 SE in India. The update is currently rolling out in batches. The Vivo V20 SE is also a Made in India product.