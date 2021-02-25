Vivo V20 SE Price in India Reduced to Rs 19,990

Launched in November 2020, the Vivo V20 SE is a mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform

By February 25th, 2021 AT 10:42 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, has reduced the price of its mid-range smartphone V20 SE. Starting February 24, the Vivo V20 SE will be available at just Rs 19,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Launched in November 2020 for Rs 20,990, the V20 SE is the third smartphone in the Vivo V20 series and it is the cheapest smartphone in the series. The V20 SE comes in two colour options- Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform. The phone lags behind the competition in terms of hardware specs, but it is one of the best options available in the offline market. Alongside reducing the price, Vivo also unveiled a couple of offers like 12 months of extra warranty and up to Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards.

    Vivo V20 SE Price Drop and New Offers Detailed

    The Vivo V20 SE is available in only one variant since the launch that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The V20 SE now available at Rs 19,990 across all the offline partners, retail stores across India, Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon India and other major e-commerce platforms.

    Vivo India also introduced new offers on the V20 SE. The company says users can avail up to Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card EMI and Credit Card regular transactions. There are also a triple zero down payment offer with Bajaj Finance and zero down payment offers from IDFC First Bank, HDB, Home Credit, ICICI Bank, TVS credit. Telecom operator Vodafone Idea providing additional 12 months of warranty with select prepaid recharges.

    Vivo V20 SE: Specifications and Features

    As noted, the Vivo V20 SE does not impress when it comes to hardware specifications. The phone sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

    The smartphone rocks a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Towards the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie snapper. The handset sips juice from a 4100mAh battery and it supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology.

    Vivo has also started seeding Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 update to the V20 SE in India. The update is currently rolling out in batches. The Vivo V20 SE is also a Made in India product.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vivo V20 SE Price in India Reduced to Rs 19,990

    Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, has reduced the price of its mid-range smartphone V20 SE. Starting February 24, the Vivo V20...

    module-4-img

    Telegram Gains Auto Delete Messages, Broadcast Groups and More Features

    In a bid to take on Facebook-owned WhatsApp, Telegram is rolling out a slew of new features. The first major...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Removes Daily Data Limit on Broadband Plans, Also Offering Up to 300 Mbps Speeds

    BSNL has revised its entire range of pan India based Bharat Fiber broadband plans. The country’s leading wired broadband service...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Launches ‘Airtel Ads’, a Powerful Brand Engagement Solution

    module-4-img

    5G Spectrum Price Too High at the Moment for Trials: Report

    module-4-img

    Samsung Reportedly Developing Foldable OLED Panels for Google, Xiaomi and Oppo

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Spotted on BIS Website; Launch Seems Imminent