PUBG: New State to Launch Soon, Might Arrive in India

By February 25th, 2021 AT 12:40 PM
    ‘PUBG: New State’ is what people have been referring to when they were talking about PUBG Mobile 2. Krafton Inc is developing the game for both Android and iOS devices. The company sent out a tweet saying that ‘PUBG: New State’ is being developed by Krafton and PUBG Studios (the original battle royale creators). PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year along with several other applications by the government because of their Chinese roots. Since the new game won’t have any Chinese connections, it might be released in India as well.

    PUBG: New State Game Details

    The official trailer for ‘PUBG: New State’ was released today, and it gives a sneak peek into what users can expect from the game. The game is being set up in the year 2051 and will feature advanced weapons and machinery.

    A drone can be seen flying in the trailer, which suggests that users will get a ‘drone’ to fly and sneak on their enemies just like they did in the ‘Vikendi’ map of PUBG Mobile.

    The pre-registration for the PC version of the game are already live. There is no confirmed release date yet, but whomsoever pre-registers will get a limited vehicle skin. The company is yet to start pre-registration for the mobile version of the game.

    The PUBG: New State is expected to use a new game engine – Unreal Engine 4, but again, nothing is confirmed for now.

    There is one thing for sure, the trailer of the new game is sick, and there is a strong possibility of it coming to India at the same time it is released globally.

    The game will feature a brand new map, new vehicles and bring much more to the table. PUBG: New State should feel familiar to all the users who were fans of the PUBG Mobile.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

