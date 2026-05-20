iPhone Titanium Research: Apple Could Go Back to the Expensive Metal

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro models shifted back to the aluminium metal, from Titanium which was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The reason for going back to aluminium wasn’t extensively explained by Apple, but it could be due to overheating issues. Titanium was marketed as a lighter weight and more premium metal experience than stainless steel. While Apple shifted to the aluminium metal with the iPhone 17 Pro models, Titanium could still be in the plans of the company.

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Key Highlights Apple reportedly continues researching Titanium materials for future premium iPhones despite shifting the iPhone 17 Pro lineup back to aluminium.

The move away from Titanium is believed to be linked to heat dissipation challenges, especially with advanced AI workloads, gaming, and powerful chipsets.

Apple is also reportedly exploring liquid metal technology for future ultra-premium iPhone models, possibly under an “Ultra” branding.

Some users have reportedly noticed that the aluminium-based iPhone 17 Pro models are more prone to scratches, particularly the darker blue variant.

Apple has not officially confirmed any timeline for bringing Titanium back to future iPhone Pro devices.

Apple Titanium Research in the Background

Apple is reportedly researching on Titanium metal for the future premium iPhones (the Pro models specifically). The biggest challenge that Apple faced with the iPhone Pro models with respect to Titanium was heat dissipation issues. With more AI (artificial intelligence) tasks and console level gaming and a more powerful processor, Titanium would only create issues for the users. Aluminium is a good replacement in the short-term, and thus, will work for now. Apple, however, wants to shift back to Titanium regardless.

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