Vivo V20 (2021) With Snapdragon 730G SoC Listed on Amazon for Rs 24,990

Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, seems to have launched an upgraded version of the Vivo V20 in India. Dubbed as the Vivo V20 (2021), the smartphone is listed on Amazon India for a price of Rs 24,990 and with Snapdragon 730G SoC. For the unaware, the Vivo V20 was launched back in October this year with Snapdragon 720G SoC at the same price of Rs 24,990. The Amazon India listing has detailed the specifications of Vivo V20 (2021); Apart from the processor, rest of the specifications of Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 (2021) are identical. The Snapdragon 730G processor is slightly faster when compared to the Snapdragon 720G, but in real life, both the processors deliver similar performance as we have seen in the past with phones like Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco X2.

Vivo V20 (2021): Specifications and Features

Aforesaid, the spec-sheet of the Vivo V20 (2020) and the Vivo V20 (2021) are identical. The newer model will ship with Snapdragon 730G processor, while the older model has the Snapdragon 720G SoC. Amazon is selling the Vivo V20 (2021) in two colour options- Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody. The phone sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Thanks to the presence of AMOLED screen, Vivo has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner to the smartphone.

The smartphone is available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage at Rs 24,990. Users can expand the storage up to 1TB on the smartphone. Talking about the cameras, the USP of the Vivo V20 (2021) is the 44MP selfie snapper. On the rear side, there are three sensors comprising of a primary 64MP snapper, 8MP super-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The camera app comes with features like motion autofocus, eye autofocus, super night mode, super wide angle night mode, super macro and a portrait mode is also available.

The phone is listed to boot Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 out of the box. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

At the moment, there’s no official confirmation from Vivo on the Vivo V20 (2021) launch. However, Amazon has already started selling the phone in the country. If you order the device today, it will be delivered to you between December 26 and December 29. Vivo might make an official announcement in the next two days and we can expect the Snapdragon 720G model of the phone to be discontinued very soon.