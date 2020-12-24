Reliance Jio In-Flight Connectivity Packs Start at Rs 499 With 1 Day Validity

Reliance Jio is the only telecom service provider in India that is currently offering In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) plans. The in-flight packs from Jio are available to both postpaid and prepaid customers of the telco, and they start at Rs 499. With in-flight connectivity plans, customers can enjoy data and outgoing calling benefits even when travelling in Jio’s 22 partner airlines. Airlines like Vistara and Indigo will soon implement in-flight connectivity in India as well as the Union civil aviation ministry lifted restrictions earlier this year. Once the IFC service goes official in India, the Jio IFC packs will also be applicable in local airspace. Right now, Jio has partnered with popular airlines like Aer Lingus, Air Serbia, Cathay Pacific and so on, to allow customers to enjoy data, SMS and outgoing calling services.

Jio In-Flight Connectivity Plans: Benefits Detailed

Reliance Jio has three in-flight connectivity plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 999. Starting with the Rs 499 plan, it offers a customer 250MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls and 100 SMSes for one day. The Rs 699 IFC plan allows the users to consume up to 500MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls and 100 SMSes for one day. Lastly, we have the Rs 999 IFC plan that comes with 1GB of data, 100 SMSes and 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls.

The telco is not offering incoming voice calling facility which is expected. Customers can make up to 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls while travelling.

As for Jio’s partner airlines, the telco currently has 22 onboard. The 22 airlines are Aer Lingus, Air Serbia, Alitalia, Asiana Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro wings, EVA Air, Kuwait Airways, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, Uzbekistan Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

The three services- data, outgoing calling and SMS benefits may not be applicable in some airlines with the plans detailed above. For example, Cathay Pacific enables its passengers just to use the data and SMS services, whereas Emirates offers all three services.

Lastly, Jio says the pack benefits will be applicable only on the ‘Partner Airlines.’ Users can review the partner airline details by clicking ‘View Details’ page on the company’s website or MyJio app. Jio confirmed that data and SMS services are available on all the partner airlines, but voice services are available only in select airlines. Incoming calling is not allowed on these packs and incoming SMS is free. And the data speeds may vary from airline to airline.