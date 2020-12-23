Reliance Jio Rs 1,299 Prepaid Plan: How It Fares Against Airtel, BSNL and Vi’s Rs 1,499 Pack

Reliance Jio is known for its affordable prepaid plans in the industry. Time and again, the Mukesh Ambani-led telco proved to be the go-to operator for users looking for prepaid plans on a budget. While a lot of prepaid users recharge with either three-month plans or monthly plans, a section of users also recharges the annual plans. Reliance Jio used to offer Rs 1,299 prepaid recharge with 365 days validity, however, the validity has been reduced to 336 days. The Rs 1,299 plan competes with the Rs 1,499 prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel (Rs 1,498 in the case of Airtel), BSNL and Vodafone Idea. As you can see, the price of Jio’s plan is already lower than that of the rivals, but what about the benefits? Let’s find out.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,299 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

Firstly, let’s talk about the Rs 1,299 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. It comes with 336 days validity, 24GB of data benefit after which the speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes and a 3600 SMSes for the entire validity. Jio users will also get complimentary access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn and so on.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1,498 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

Bharti Airtel has a prepaid plan of Rs 1,498 that offers similar benefits to the Rs 1,299 prepaid plan of Reliance Jio. Airtel’s Rs 1,498 recharge comes with 24GB of 2G/3G/4G data, unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 3600 SMSes and 365 days validity. Users will also get free access to Airtel Xstream App Premium, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music subscription with unlimited downloads, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and free online courses via Shaw Academy.

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Rs 1,499 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

Both Vodafone Idea and BSNL are offering a similarly priced Rs 1,499 recharge. They are providing 24GB data, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 3600 SMSes. Similar to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea is also offering truly unlimited voice calling, whereas BSNL is limiting the voice calls to 250 minutes per day.

As you can see, Reliance Jio’s plan is priced Rs 200 less than that of rival operators, but the telco is providing 29 days less validity. In addition to that, Jio is also limiting the voice calls to non-Jio networks at 12,000 minutes.

If you are looking for an affordable annual recharge, you can choose the Rs 1,498 or Rs 1,499 prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel or Vodafone Idea. Jio’s plan is also a better option, but if you are someone who makes a lot of non-Jio calls, the FUP of 12,000 minutes for 336 days may not be feasible.