Vi Prepaid Plans With Double Data Benefit Which Offer Up to 336GB Data



Vi (Vodafone Idea) has been offering a scheme known as ‘Double Data’ to its prepaid users. For the unaware, under this benefit, the data offered originally with the prepaid plan doubles. For instance, if the user selects a prepaid plan which offers 2GB daily data and if that plan is under the benefit of ‘Double Data’, then instead of the original 2GB daily benefit, the user will get 4GB daily data. With the ‘Double Data’ benefit, users of Vi can get up to 336GB data with select prepaid plans. Keep reading to find out more about this.

Vi Prepaid Plans Offer Up to 336GB Data

There are multiple prepaid plans of Vi which come with the benefit of ‘Double Data’. Starting with the Rs 699 prepaid plan, users get 4GB daily data instead of 2GB because of the double data offer. As we already know, the Rs 699 prepaid plan from Vi comes with a validity of 84 days. So the users will be essentially getting a total of 336GB data with complete validity of this plan. Along with that, there is also truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day benefit included. Users also get access to ‘Vi Movies & TV’ along with MPL cash and Zomato discount benefit.

Coming to the second prepaid plan from Vi which comes with the benefit of ‘Double Data,’ it costs Rs 449. This plan carries a validity of 56 days and it also offers 4GB daily data instead of the original 2GB because of the offer. So with this plan, the users get a total of 224GB data. Adding to this, there is unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day benefits included as well. Users get the same additional benefits of ‘Vi Movies & TV’, MPL cash, and Zomato discount.

The last plan to come with ‘Double Data’ benefit is the Rs 299 plan. It originally offers 2GB daily data for 28 days (validity), but now because of the benefit, it offers 4GB daily data to the users. So the users get a total of 112GB data with this plan. The Rs 299 plan from Vi ships with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day benefit. Other benefits include ‘Vi Movies & TV’, MPL cash, and Zomato discount.

Vi Weekend Data Rollover Benefit

Much recently, Vi also announced its ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ scheme. This offer is applicable to select prepaid plans only. It is worthy to note that all of the prepaid plans from Vi which come with the benefit of ‘Double Data’ also come with the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ benefit. For the unaware, under the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ benefit, all the unused data over the weekdays (Monday to Friday) is transferred to the weekend (Saturday & Sunday) for the user to utilise.