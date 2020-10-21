Realme 7 Pro Receives October 2020 Android Security Patch



Realme launched its Realme 7 Pro in early September in India. Now the smartphone manufacturer has rolled out the October 2020 Android security patch for the Realme 7 Pro users in India. It is an over-the-air (OTA) update which is said to bring a number of improvements to the device. There are camera optimisations included in the update along with a fix for issues relating to the fingerprint unlocking and charging of the device. Since it is a staged rollout, only limited users will receive the update initially. More on the story ahead.

Realme 7 Pro October 2020 Update

The firmware version of the update is dubbed as ‘RMX2170PU_11_A.17.’ According to the changelog of the Realme 7 Pro, this update will correct the overexposure of the front camera. Then there is a fix for the dynamic range in 64MP mode and colour shifts of the rear camera.

Additionally, the changelog highlights that the update will also bring optimisation for minimum brightness while playing videos on the device. Some of the users had reported that their screen dims when they use the fingerprint sensor outdoors in sunlight with the company now offering a fix for this issue. Also, there were certain occasions when the Realme 7 Pro couldn’t support fast-charging, but a fix for the issue has also been provided with the update.

To check for the update, the Realme 7 Pro users can go to the settings of their device. Realme is ensuring that the update it is pushing is free of bugs and is thus said to be a phased rollout. Once that is confirmed, the update will be provided to more users across the country.

One thing that is impressive from Realme is that it is rolling out constant updates for the users. The Realme 7 Pro also had a September 2020 Android security patch days after launching in India. Now the September update is followed by the October update in a very timely manner.

Realme has also launched a ‘Sun Kissed Leather’ edition of the Realme 7 Pro last month. The smartphone is available in two other colours, ‘Mirror Blue’ and ‘Mirror Silver’. It comes in two variants — 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 19,999 and an 8GB RAM 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 21,999.