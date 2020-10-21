Multiple Fibre Cuts Pull Down Vi Network in Southern Region, Services Restored



Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest wireless operator in India restored its services in Kerala late Tuesday after “multiple fibre cuts” resulted in the disruption of its network in the region. According to multiple Vi users on Twitter, there was a network outage on Tuesday between 4 pm to 6 pm. Further, select Vi users have also highlighted that it was the “second time” that they faced the network outage in the week. Down Detector, a website that detects the failure of various services highlights that Vi users in several cities in South India including Chennai, Kochi and Thrissur had issues connecting to the Vi network.

Vi Network Goes Down South, Services Restored

Mahshook Abdul, a Twitter user said that the Vi network was totally down in Chattanchal, a town in Kasaragod district in Kerala. Another user, Jacob on Twitter said that he was not able to receive Vi signal at his location in Alappuzha district in Kerala.

It has also been reported that Vi service was disrupted across select cities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Tuesday.

In a statement to TelecomTalk, Vi said that “multiple fibre cuts” caused “some disruption” in its services in the region.

“There was some disruption in our services due to multiple fibre cuts in the southern region,” the operator said in its statement. “While we have restored the services now, we are also working with the investigating authorities to find out the cause of these fibre cuts.”

Multiple Network Outages on Vi in Past Week

The operator in the past week also had a network outage across select cities in Maharashtra due to heavy showers in Pune. Vi said that the showers in Pune resulted in the “flooding” of the operator’s “key sites” in the city causing “partial disruption” in its services for select users across the state.

The third-largest wireless operator in India had then said that its technical team had “worked non-stop” and “deployed interim solutions” to restore voice and data services in the state.