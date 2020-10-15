Vi (Vodafone Idea) Subscribers Complain About Network Outage in Maharashtra

Several subscribers of Vodafone Idea (Vi) took to Twitter to report the connectivity issues they experience in Maharashtra since Thursday morning. The company said that one of its key sites in Pune is under a flood attack due to heavy overnight shower resulting in the disruption of the network. Vodafone Idea confirmed that it is working on a resolution and will restore the service at the earliest.

Vodafone Idea Network outage: Impact across the state

“Heavy rain in Pune has resulted in the flooding of some areas, including one of our key sites in the city. This has caused partial disruption in services for some customers. Our technical team is working dedicatedly to fully restore the services soon. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” announced a social media post from Vi.

Vodafone Idea’s site that got affected manages people from across the telecom circle and not just a circle of subscribers in a certain area. This has resulted in a broader circumferential failure of the network across the entire state.

According to Website Down Detector, network failures are shown for other internet service providers as well. However, significant outages are not reported yet.

Most parts of Western Maharashtra have been experiencing a heavy downpour since Wednesday. Waterlogging is reported at several places. Pune registered 19.8mm of rain in a span of three hours on Wednesday night. The city continues to remain cloudy. According to the India meteorological department, the rainfall is likely to continue in the upcoming days. The subscribers can expect more network connectivity issues if the situation prevails.

Update from VI: “Heavy rain in Pune resulted in flooding of some areas including one of our key sites in the city. This caused partial disruption in services for some customers, earlier today. Our technical team has worked non-stop, deployed interim solutions and restored Voice & Data services. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our customers.”