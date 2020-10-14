Sun Direct Enables Subscribers to Watch 148 Channels for Rs 58

Sun Direct, a south centred Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator is now offering subscribers 148 free-to-air (FTA) channels for only Rs 58. A few days back, TelecomTalk reported about the revision of network capacity fee (NCF) by Sun Direct. The Sun Direct subscribers now pay the least NCF charges as compared to the other DTH operators in India with the operator charging Rs 59 for primary and Rs 23.60 for secondary connection. The DTH operator has updated its web portals with the Sun Direct NCF and FTA packs reflecting the new prices. The subscribers only paying the NCF charges will also be able to get these 148 channels at no additional cost. More on the story ahead.

Sun Direct Adds 148 Channels to 15 Regional Channel Packs

The ‘TAMIL DPO 1’ pack now costs users Rs 199 per month inclusive of all taxes and NCF charges with the pack enabling users to access 56 paid and 148 free channels. Similarly, the ‘TAMIL DPO 2’ pack now offers 81 paid channels and 148 free channels for Rs 230 per month.

Further, the ‘Tamil DPO 2A’ pack with an all inclusive price of Rs 267 per month offers 85 paid and 148 free channels. The last Tamil regional pack on the list ‘TAMIL DPO 3’ offers 111 paid channels and 148 free channels for an all inclusive price of Rs 351 per month.

Then there are four Telugu regional packs as well which also come with 148 additional FTA channels. These four packs include ‘TELUGU DPO 1’, ‘TELUGU DPO 2’, ‘TELUGU DPO 2A’, and ‘TELUGU DPO 3’ respectively. The ‘TELUGU DPO 1’ includes 60 paid and 148 free channels for an all inclusive price of Rs 225 per month. The ‘TELUGU DPO 2’ comes with 85 paid and 148 free channels for Rs 294 per month. The ‘TELUGU DPO 2A’ comes with 88 paid channels and 148 free channels for Rs 319 per month. Lastly, the ‘TELUGU DPO 3’ priced at Rs 379 per month comes with 116 paid channels and 148 free channels.

Coming to the three ‘Kannada’ regional channel packs on the list, the ‘KANNADA DPO 1’ priced at Rs 220 per month enables users to watch 54 paid channels and 148 free channels. The ‘KANNADA DPO 2’ now comes with 91 paid channels and 148 free channels for Rs 278 per month. Lastly, the ‘KANNADA DPO 3’ offers 112 paid channels and 148 free channels for Rs 358 per month.

Sun Direct also offers three Malayalam packs including ‘Malayalam DPO 1’ priced at Rs 219 per month inclusive of NCF charges and taxes offering users 57 paid channels and 148 free channels. The ‘Malayalam DPO 2’ priced at Rs 277 per month offers 82 paid channels along with 148 free channels. Lastly, the ‘Malayalam DPO 3’ pack now offers 109 paid channels and 148 free channels for Rs 358 per month.

There is also ‘SOUTH DPO 4’ priced at Rs 449 per month which now provides 124 paid channels and 148 free channels. The subscribers can also get these 148 FTA channels by paying just Rs 59.