DTH NCF Charges Comparison: Sun Direct Users Pay the Least

South India centred Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator Sun Direct has lowered its Network Capacity Fee (NCF) charges for its subscribers. The operator on Thursday revised its NCF charges resulting in its users paying the least NCF charges on both their primary and secondary connections. For the unaware, NCF charges are those charges which the subscribers pay to the network provider for purchasing different bundles of channels. Sun Direct has reduced the NCF charges for its subscribers to Rs 59 (inclusive of taxes) for the initial 200 channels. But even subscribers opting for more than 200 channels are also required to pay Rs 59 as NCF charge to the DTH operator.

Sun Direct Charges Least NCF Charges Amongst all DTH Operators

Sun Direct subscribers don’t only pay the least NCF charges for their primary connection, but also for their secondary one. Here is a comparison of NCF charges amongst all the DTH operators with Sun Direct.

As mentioned above, Sun Direct subscribers need to pay Rs 59 (inclusive of taxes) as NCF charges regardless of the number of channels they get. For their secondary connection, Sun Direct subscribers need to pay Rs 23.60 (inclusive of taxes) as NCF charges. Again, it can be for as many channels as the subscribers want.

Dish TV subscribers, on the other hand, need to pay Rs 153 (inclusive of taxes) for the first 200 channels and Rs 188 (inclusive of taxes) if they opt for more than 200 channels on their primary connection. For the secondary connection, Dish TV users need to pay flat Rs 50 in addition to taxes as NCF charges.

Talking about Airtel Digital TV subscribers, they need to pay Rs 153.4 (inclusive of taxes) for the first 200 channels and Rs 188.80 (inclusive of taxes) if they go for more than 200 channels on their primary connection. For their secondary connection, Airtel Digital TV users need to pay Rs 61.36 (inclusive of taxes) for the first 200 channels and Rs 75.52 (inclusive of taxes) for more than 200 channels.

Coming to the D2h, its subscribers need to pay Rs 153.40 (inclusive of taxes) for the first 200 channels and Rs 177 (inclusive of taxes) if they opt between 201 – 220 channels. Further, the D2h users have to pay Rs 188.80 (inclusive of taxes) if they opt for more than 220 channels on their primary connection. For the secondary connection, the subscribers will have to pay flat Rs 50 in addition to the taxes.

As for the Tata Sky subscribers, they need to pay Rs 153.40 (inclusive of taxes) for the first 200 channels and Rs 188.80 (inclusive of taxes) if they opt for more than 200 channels on their primary connection. For their secondary connection, the subscribers need to pay Rs 61.36 (inclusive of taxes) for up 200 channels and then Rs 75.52 for more than 200 channels.

So both Tata Sky and Airtel subscribers need to pay the exact same amount for NCF charges on both their primary and secondary connections. However, Sun Direct clearly charges the least NCF charges from its subscribers compared to other DTH operators.