Sun Direct Introduces New Channel Packs, Discontinues Old Ones

Sun Direct, a major Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider in Southern India, has introduced multiple new channel packs and discontinued some of the old ones. All of the new plans are now available for the subscribers to recharge on the company’s website and mobile app. A total of eleven (11) channel packs have been removed, while three (3) new ones have been added.

Sun Direct Channel Packs Which Have Been Removed

Sun Direct has removed the following channel packs:

HD Tamil Gold Package HD ROI Silver Package HD Marathi Silver Package HD Malayalam Gold Package HD Kannada Gold Package HD Bengali Silver Package HD Telugu Gold Package HD Tamil Silver Package HD Malayalam Silver Package HD Kannada Silver Package HD Telugu Silver Package

Sun Direct Channel Packs Which Have Been Added

As mentioned above, Sun Direct has added three new channel packs. These channel packs are ‘HD Tamil Smart Pack’, ‘HD Tamil Classic Pack’, and ‘HD Tamil Ultimate Pack’, for Rs 220, Rs 260, and Rs 290 per month, respectively.

The HD Tamil Ultimate Pack has the most number of channels and is great for people who want a large number of options when it comes to entertainment.

Sun Direct Recharge Offers for Customers

Sun Direct is also offering long-term recharge offers to the customers. But customers have to spend significant lump-sum amounts of money to avail the benefits out of these offers. Note that these recharge offers are only extended to customers who are making the recharges directly through Sun Direct’s mobile app or its website.

The company is providing cashback of up to Rs 150 to customers if they are spending or making a recharge of at least Rs 3,000 or more. There are other offers as well for customers going with lesser amounts of money which you can check out in the table below. This is an instant cashback offer from the company.