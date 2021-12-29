Sun Direct Introduces New Channel Packs, Discontinues Old Ones

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Sun Direct has added three new channel packs. These channel packs are ‘HD Tamil Smart Pack’, ‘HD Tamil Classic Pack’, and ‘HD Tamil Ultimate Pack’, for Rs 220, Rs 260, and Rs 290 per month, respectively. Sun Direct is also offering long-term recharge offers to the customers. But customers have to spend significant lump-sum amounts of money.

Highlights

  • Sun Direct, a major DTH service provider in the Southern India has introduced multiple new channel packs and discontinued some of the old ones.
  • Sun Direct is also offering long-term recharge offers to the customers.
  • A total of eleven (11) channel packs have been removed while three (3) new ones have been added.

Follow Us

Sun Direct

Sun Direct, a major Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider in Southern India, has introduced multiple new channel packs and discontinued some of the old ones. All of the new plans are now available for the subscribers to recharge on the company’s website and mobile app. A total of eleven (11) channel packs have been removed, while three (3) new ones have been added.

Sun Direct Channel Packs Which Have Been Removed

Sun Direct has removed the following channel packs:

  1. HD Tamil Gold Package
  2. HD ROI Silver Package
  3. HD Marathi Silver Package
  4. HD Malayalam Gold Package
  5. HD Kannada Gold Package
  6. HD Bengali Silver Package
  7. HD Telugu Gold Package
  8. HD Tamil Silver Package
  9. HD Malayalam Silver Package
  10. HD Kannada Silver Package
  11. HD Telugu Silver Package

Sun Direct Channel Packs Which Have Been Added

As mentioned above, Sun Direct has added three new channel packs. These channel packs are ‘HD Tamil Smart Pack’, ‘HD Tamil Classic Pack’, and ‘HD Tamil Ultimate Pack’, for Rs 220, Rs 260, and Rs 290 per month, respectively.

The HD Tamil Ultimate Pack has the most number of channels and is great for people who want a large number of options when it comes to entertainment.

Sun Direct Recharge Offers for Customers

Sun Direct is also offering long-term recharge offers to the customers. But customers have to spend significant lump-sum amounts of money to avail the benefits out of these offers. Note that these recharge offers are only extended to customers who are making the recharges directly through Sun Direct’s mobile app or its website.

The company is providing cashback of up to Rs 150 to customers if they are spending or making a recharge of at least Rs 3,000 or more. There are other offers as well for customers going with lesser amounts of money which you can check out in the table below. This is an instant cashback offer from the company.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Sun Direct Introduces New Channel Packs, Discontinues Old Ones

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments