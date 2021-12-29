Vietnam Will Issue 5G Licenses in 2022, Telcos Agree to Share Infra

Vietnam is preparing for the launch of commercial 5G services and will reportedly issue 5G licenses in the coming year as well. Due to the pandemic delays, the telcos in Vietnam have been unable to secure 5G licenses resulting in the late launch of next-generation connectivity services. According to a NikkeiAsia report, the 5G coverage in the country will start from Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City, in addition to other urban areas.

Top Telcos in Vietnam Have Agreed to Share 5G Infrastructure

The top three telecom operators in Vietnam, namely military-owned Viettel, MobiFone, and Vinaphone, have been conducting 5G trials in 16 different cities and provinces of the country. The 5G services will launch in major cities in addition to the high-demand areas such as industrial parks.

Vietnam was expected to launch commercial 5G services by 2020, but due to the pandemic, there were multiple delays, and the rollout time-stretched has stretched till 2022. A thing worth noting here is that the telecom operators in Vietnam have agreed to share 5G infrastructure with each other. This will help the telcos in streamlining their capital investments related to 5G.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has also been asking the Indian telcos to do the same as there is a lot of duplication in investments and telecom sites in India.

Viettel, the largest telecom operator in Vietnam, has also developed its own 5G equipment and network and thus might avoid partnering up with overseas companies to ensure that its networks are safe.

5G services are expected to boost Vietnam’s digital economy as the government promotes a shift to high-tech manufacturing. India is also expected to launch 5G services in late 2022. Right now, the next step for India is to conclude with the 5G trials and purchase a fresh spectrum for 5G services around the May or June 2022 period.