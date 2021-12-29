BSNL Rocking Prepaid Plans in the Budget Segment

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), one of the oldest telecom operators in the market, is trying to roll out its 4G services as fast as possible. Even without the 4G presence, the telco offers prepaid plans which can’t be ignored because of the value proposition they bring to the table. If you are a user who consumes services from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), we are listing some of the best prepaid plans in the budget segment for you.

BSNL Prepaid Plans for Budget-Conscious Users

First of all, there’s a data voucher called ‘STV_97’, which comes for Rs 97 with a service validity of 18 days. This plan offers 2GB of daily data to the users’ post, which the speed reduces to 80 Kbps and also bundles in unlimited voice calling. However, there’s no SMS benefit included with this plan.

The second voucher is a voice voucher and costs only Rs 2 more than the Rs 97 plan from BSNL. The Rs 99 plan from the state-run telco offers unlimited voice calling to the users for 22 days. There are no data or SMS benefits bundled with this plan.

Then we have the Rs 118 and Rs 187 plans from BSNL. With the Rs 118 prepaid plan, BSNL offers unlimited voice calling, 0.5GB of daily data post, which the internet speed reduces to 40 Kbps for 26 days. Again, this plan misses out on the SMS benefits.

Moving on to the last prepaid plan on the list, with the Rs 187 plan from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. There is also BSNL Tunes offered to the customers. This is arguably the best 28 days prepaid plan in the industry right now because of the benefits it offers and for the cost at which it comes for the users. The only drawback is the absence of 4G networks.