Realme 9i Geekbench Confirms Presence of Snapdragon 680

Realme 9i has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing has confirmed several specifications of the smartphone, including its chipset – Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. The Snapdragon 680 is a chipset that was announced by Qualcomm this October itself, and it is aimed at affordable 4G smartphone offerings. The chipset is made on a 6nm node and uses Kryo 265 CPU cores and Adreno 610 GPU. It can support image processing from three cameras comfortably.

The Geekbench listing of the device, revealed by a popular tipster who goes by the Mukul Sharma, has also revealed its single-core and multi-core scores.

Realme 9i Geekbench Scores

The single-core score of the device is 382, while the multi-core score is 1556. These are not very impressive numbers but something that an affordable device user can accept. The device listed on the platform had 4GB of RAM and was running on Android 11.

Since the device has been listed, its launch seems nearby.

Realme 9i Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 9i is expected to come with a 6.6-inch LCD punch-hole display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, there might be a triple-sensor setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 50MP lens paid with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and videos, there might be a 16MP sensor at the front.

The Realme 9i is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The listing has already revealed that the device will carry a 4GB RAM variant and will also run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

There are no rumours about the pricing of the smartphone, but it should be well under Rs 15,000 mark to be able to make any sort of difference. It will be a completely 4G supportive device which is something that the buyers will consider heavily before they take this device.