LG Wing Gets Android 11 Update, Currently Rolling Out on Verizon US

LG Wing users can rejoice, as the company has finally started rolling out the Android 11 update on the smartphone. LG Wing was the last brand released by LG’s mobile division before it announced its closing.

Android 11 update is releasing on the Verizon model in the United States. There is also a security patch getting rolled out for the phone. The changelog on Verizon shows minor changes for the phone since its release, such as support for focus mode through quick settings, support for wireless emergency alerts and the addition of notification bubbles.

The update may seem a little late, considering that some of the phones have already started receiving Android 12. While shutting down the division, LG has promised three iterations of Android OS updates for smartphones released after 2019, which leaves the users with the hope to receive them till Android 13.

LG Wing Features

A celebration edition of LG Wing is still showing on the official LG website. The speciality of the phone is its versatile dual-screen form factor with Swivel Mode. The user can slide the main screen phone up sideways into a T shape, which reveals a smaller screen beneath. The main screen is a 6.8 inches full-HD+ OLED, and the screen that lies beneath is a 3.9 inches OLED secondary display.

In terms of optics, LG Wing comes with a tri-camera setup, comprising of 64MP primary camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide and a 12MP ultra-wide angle rear camera. In front, there is a 32MP pop-up camera for selfies.

Under the hood, LG Wing is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The user can expand the space up to 2TB. This dual-SIM phone supports 5G (Sub6, mmWave), LTE, UMTS, GSM, CDMA, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1 and has a USB Type C. It features an IP54 rating for dust and water protection.

This LG phone is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery that seems to last a day under normal use. It supports wireless charging, as well as Quick Charge 4+ fast charging.

Two colours are available Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky. The celebration edition of LG Wing is priced at Rs 80,000.