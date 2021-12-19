BSNL Best OTT Prepaid Plans



The government-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) provides a variety of prepaid plans for its customers to choose from. The telecom giant provides plans at various different price tags so that it can have a larger user base. The offers provided by BSNL are both cost-effective and sometimes high priced but with better benefits. These benefits in some plans include subscriptions to over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Mentioned below are the prepaid plans offered by BSNL with which users can also get access to OTT subscriptions.

Plans That Offer OTT Subscription

The first plan on the list is the STV_247 plan offered by BSNL. The plan comes at the price of Rs 247 and provides unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS per day. In addition to this, the plan provides 50GB of high-speed data beyond which users can use the internet at 80 Kbps for a validity period of 30 days. This plan comes with access to BSNL Tunes along with EROS Now Entertainment Services. The plan can be accessed under ‘Voice Vouchers’ on the website.

The next plan on the list isn’t a voice call pack but rather a data pack called Data_WFH_251. This plan comes at a cost of Rs 251 and offers 70GB of free data for a validity period of 28 days. This plan from BSNL also comes with a subscription to the Zing OTT platform. Users interested in buying this plan can get it under ‘Data Voucher’ on the official website of BSNL.

Just under Rs 300, BSNL offers a plan called STV_298. This plan comes with a validity of 56 calendar days and offers unlimited voice calling (HPLMN/Roaming including Mumbai and Delhi) at Rs 298. Moreover, users also get 1GB of data every day and unlimited data at 40 Kbps after the set limit. The users also get access to 100 SMS every day which is including MTNL area Mumbai and Delhi and a 56-day subscription to Eros Now entertainment platform. This plan is also available under ‘Voice Voucher’ on BSNL’s official website.

The STV_429 plan offered by BSNL also comes with access to OTT platforms. This plan comes with a validity of 81 calendar days and offers unlimited voice calling at Rs 429. Moreover, users also get 2GB of data every day and unlimited data at 40 Kbps after the set limit. The users also get access to 100 SMS every day and users also get access to Zing and BSNL Tunes. The plan can be purchased from ‘Voice Voucher’ on the website.

Last on the list is the STV_447 pack offered by BSNL. The plan comes at a price tag of Rs 447 and offers a huge total of 100GB of high-speed data. Beyond the set limit of 100GB of data, users can access the internet at 80 Kbps of speed. The plan comes with a validity period of 60 calendar days and even though it is mentioned under ‘Data Voucher’ on the website, it still offers unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS per day. Along with the STV_447 plan, users can also get a subscription to BSNL Tunes and EROS Now Entertainment Services.