BSNL to Offer Eros Now Membership with Its Postpaid Plans

In the recent development of events, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will now offer Eros Now content with its postpaid plans just as with its prepaid plans. Eros Now made the official announcement of its expansion of contract on Friday. In 2019, Eros Now had partnered up with BSNL to offer customers its content with the prepaid plans. With Eros Now, users can get access to over 12000 movie titles, premium originals, music videos, short-form content, among others.

The Partnership Between BSNL and Eros Now

In its announcement, Eros Now has affirmed that it will offer its premium content to all the customers who go for postpaid plans from BSNL. BSNL was providing Eros Now Plus membership with some of its selected prepaid plans to users until the STV was active. The partnership is beneficial for both companies. BSNL is functional across all the twenty-two telecom circles in India whereas Eros Now is providing its content all over the country in multiple languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, and more.

While only select prepaid plans from BSNL include the offer of Eros Now content for free, the new contract will include all the postpaid plans bundled with Eros Now membership. The prepaid plans which include the offer of Eros Now are Rs 78 pack with a validity of 8 days, and the Rs 98 plan which has a validity of 24 days except Kerala where the Rs 98 plan comes with 20 days validity. Moreover, the offer is also applicable on Rs 298 BSNL prepaid plan that comes with 54 days validity except for Andhra Pradesh where it is priced at Rs 297.

Additionally, the offer is also applicable on the BSNL Rs 333 prepaid plan with 45 days validity and Rs 444 prepaid plan with 60 days validity.

It will be interesting to see how this partnership between a government-owned telecom company and a private OTT platform will roll out as it ensures a wider audience reach for both entities.