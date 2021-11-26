Ericsson, Porsche Enter Into Partnership For 5G Future

In an attempt to advance the automotive industry, Ericsson and Porsche have entered into a research partnership, which leverages the power and capability of 5G to accelerate production at the latter’s manufacturing unit in Leipzig, Germany. This trial marks the first deployment of a private 5G network at the production complexes of Porsche. The secure 5G standalone (SA) network of Ericsson operates over a private frequency spectrum, which provides ultra-low latency, high-speed wireless connectivity and huge data-handling capabilities.

Ericsson - Porsche Partnership

Porsche’s production is undergoing a digital transformation and is being guided by its vision of being lean, green and smart. 5G technology is touted to be one of the major elements laying the foundation for a smart factory, said Albrecht Reimold, the Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG.

The 5G project will be piloted in the technology cell of the Macan body ship of Porsche. It will enable the control of robotics sans any cables. Furthermore, it will pave the way for the data transmission of huge amounts between production workers, on-site machines and vehicles via flexible, secure, and predictable transmission of signals.

Porsche Leipzig’s Chairman of the Executive Board, Gerd Rupp said that the 5G test area offers a superior opportunity to test use cases in a production context and is a significant step forward in the production of the future.

The automation capabilities that have been updated will have an important impact on the production capability at Porsche. It will provide numerous benefits for the company, as well as, its workers. Also, it will include the worker safety and provide a more efficient quality, reduced costs, increased quality, and faster production times.

The Head of Business Area Technologies and New Businesses at Ericsson, Asa Tamsons, said that they are proud to work with leading companies such as Porsche in their smart factories. It will provide them with leading 5G and Private Network products. The private networks by Ericsson will empower safety, flexibility and greater productivity across a slew of industries including mining, processing, manufacturing and more.

Given that 5G is the next generation of cellular communications, it will extend the performance of mobile networks and service the upcoming needs of industries and consumers.