What Are the Best Pocket Friendly Broadband Plans in India?

The need for the internet is on the rise with each passing day. The Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country have been focusing on providing plans that are suitable for people with different needs. Even though the ISPs provide data plans that can provide up to 1 Gbps of internet speed, they can be very costly. Moreover, there are people such as students or individuals who want to go for some pocket-friendly options when it comes to broadband connections. In this article, we are going to have a look at some of the plans provided by ISPs that are both efficient and effective.

The Cheapest Plan from Airtel

Airtel has revamped its plans and the service provided by them to attract users in an already very competitive market. With Airtel Xstream Fiber, the users are in for a better, enhanced and faster daily broadband connection experience as it provides a Fiber optic internet connection. Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

JioFiber’s 30 Mbps Plan

JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using a 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed from the provider. This is rather one of the cheaper plans from the ISP and hence it doesn’t include subscriptions to any OTT platform like the higher-priced plans from JioFiber, however, it is one of the better options when users are looking for cost-effective plans.

Two Low-Priced Packs from BSNL

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want pocket-friendly options. The ‘Fibre Basic’ and ‘Fibre Basic Plus’ plans from BSNL provide 30 Mbps and 60 Mbps of internet speed respectively. The Fibre Basic plan comes at a price of Rs 449 per month whereas the Fibre Basic Plus costs users Rs 599 a month.

Both these prices are exclusive of GST and both these plans come with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. Beyond the data limit, users can enjoy an internet speed of 2 Mbps and both these plans also offer a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.