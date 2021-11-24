JioFiber, ACT, You Broadband, Tata Sky – 150 Mbps Unlimited Data Plans

The Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country have been coming up with various broadband plans that are suitable for a wide range of customers. Customers chose their plans based on their consumption requirements that could widely vary. ISPs provide plans starting from 30 Mbps internet speed which might be suitable for an individual or a very small family, to up to 1 Gbps speed plan, which could seamlessly connect a large number of devices. In this article, however, we are going to have a look at 150 Mbps data plans offered by some ISPs that customers can choose from.

150 Mbps Plan from JioFiber

JioFiber provides a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using a 150 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get subscriptions to Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, among 12 others. It is to be noted that the price for this plan mentioned above is excluding GST, and it will be charged when users opt for this plan.

150 Mbps Plan from ACT

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 150 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Blaze. Using state-of-the-art fiber technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get an ACT Blaze pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 1,085. The FUP data limit levied is 1500GB post which the internet works at a speed of 1 Mbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the OTT platforms and various add-ons with these packs. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru, and it may vary across the country.

150 Mbps Plans from You Broadband

India’s one of the prominent ISP, You Broadband by Vodafone Idea, provides a 150 Mbps unlimited internet plan at a monthly cost of Rs 944. Users can also avail of long-term plans such as a 95-day plan at Rs 2,832, a 190-day plan at Rs 5,664, and a 360-day plan at Rs 11,328. All these prices are including of taxes, and users get a FUP limit of 3500GB or 3.5TB with this plan.

Tata Sky Broadband 150 Mbps Broadband Plan

India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Sky Broadband also offers exciting plans for its users who want access to 150 Mbps of internet speed. Tata Sky Broadband uses the Tata Sky fiber technology to provide faster and enhanced internet. The one-month plan of Tata Sky broadband for 150 Mbps plan costs Rs 1,050 to users. However, Tata Sky does not offer any OTT subscriptions on availing of their tariff plans. Users do get access to free installation by an expert and a free router band ONT with a Wi-Fi Router. The other offers for the 150 Mbps plan include Rs 3,000 for three months, Rs 5,100 for six months, and Rs 9,600 for a year.