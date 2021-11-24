iOS 15: Three Hidden Features You Didn’t Know About



The Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple, has a tendency of showcasing all the prominent features it brings with its iOS updates. The case was the same during the launch of the iOS 15 as the company talked about Do Not Disturb replacement, as well as improvements and additions to FaceTime and Maps. However, there are additional new features or update features that were launched with the iOS 15 update that didn’t really get the attention. What we could term as “Hidden Features” are actually the updates that provide enhanced and seamless operations on the device to the customers. In this article, we are going to look at three features that came with the iOS update and got shadowed by the main features.

Text Any Scan

The new updated iOS 15 allows users to scan any text they have in front of them. Users can simply point the camera at the sign or the piece of paper they want to scan and the device will automatically do the job. This really cool feature in the iPhone is called the ‘scan text’ tool and to use it users need to long-press inside a text field as if they’re going to use the copy-and-paste prompt. This will allow users to see the Scan Text button or the symbol. Tapping on the button will replace the keyboard with the camera’s viewfinder. Users need to Point their camera at whatever they want to scan, and then follow the prompts on the screen.

Precipitation Alerts

The new update in the weather app that came with iOS 15 will provide a lot of aid to its users. Using the iPhone weather app, users can get real-time rain and snow alerts which would help them to chart out their schedule. To turn on the precipitation alerts on the iPhone users need to open the weather app and then tap the three-line icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. Next, they need to tap the circle icon with the three dots in the top right corner of the screen which will be followed by Notifications. After turning on the My Location users can simply tap on done to get alerts a few minutes ago before it rains.

Information About the Photos

Earlier if users need to know about the photos they had on their device, a third-party app was required. Now with the new iOS 15 updates, users can simply swipe up a photo while watching it in the Photos app to get the finer details about the picture. Users can get the details such as where they saved the photo from, as well as all of the EXIF information such as shutter speed, location, and the camera used.