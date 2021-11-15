Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Get Macro Mode Toggle

Apple iPhone 13 series consists of two high-end smartphones - the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These smartphones come with a great camera system featuring a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens that can capture macro photos. At the time of its launch, the iPhone 13 Pro did not come with a manual toggle for macro mode but it can be simply switched to the Macro model by getting close to an object. When the camera switches, it will create a flickering effect in the viewfinder, which looks like a bug.

Notably, this is not an issue but it is the way Apple has developed the camera functionality in the iPhone 13 Pro models. These camera units can automatically switch to the macro lens when users reach closer to the object. While it looks like the screen is flickering, what actually happens is a change in the lens. However, one major aspect that Apple has missed out here is the addition of a toggle that will let users switch off the automatic lens changing feature as it will avoid the flickering effect.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Models To Get This Camera Feature

With the latest iOS 15.2 beta update, it looks like Apple is all set to add a new button that will let users of the iPhone 13 Pro models turn the macro mode on or off manually. The update to the iOS 15.1 adds an option to the Camera app to toggle the “Auto Macro” feature on or off. To toggle this feature when needed, it is important to go through the process of camera switching of the ultra-wide lens and zooming into the subject.

Now, the upcoming iOS beta 15.2 brings the manual toggle to switch to the macro mode from within the camera app than entering into the settings. This toggle should be able to fix the issue that users of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models were facing to switch to the Macro mode whenever the subject is too close to the camera.

To enable the Macro mode toggle in the latest update, users need to go to Settings -> Camera -> Auto Macro and disable the option. This way, when users get close to the object in the viewfinder of the camera, the Macro model toggle will appear at the bottom left of the camera UI.