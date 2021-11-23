Lava Brings Dedicated Service Initiative for Agni 5G Users

The homegrown mobile maker Lava has come up with a service initiative called Lava Agni Mitra for the users of its first 5G smartphone - the Lava Agni 5G. Under this new service initiative, the company stated that it will provide a dedicated service manager to help users troubleshoot issues they face with the smartphone. Furthermore, the users of the Agni 5G smartphone will get access to doorstep services for the pick up and delivery of their smartphone from their registered address. This doorstep service can be availed at free of cost.

Also, the users of this new 5G smartphone from Lava will be given priority among the company’s 8,000 service centres. Also, users will be offered zero-wait time for the customer care calls and will get personalised feedback post each resolution.

Regarding this new initiative, Satya Sati, Head of Customer Service at Lava Internation Limited, stated that Lava Agni Mitra initiative and their network of over 800 service centres will make sure they provide the most transparent and seamless service experience for their users.

Lava Agni 5G Specifications And Price

Earlier this month, the Lava Agni 5G was launched in the country. With the launch of this device, Lava became the first Indian smartphone brand to bring a 5G phone to the market. It flaunts a 6.78-inch IPS display with a FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout. The screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Lava Agni 5G gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP fourth macro lens. At its front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor as well.

Other aspects of the Lava smartphone include Android 11, 5G connectivity, dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, and a fingerprint sensor that is embedded power button. A 5000mAh battery fuels it with 30W fast charging support. Notably, the Lava Agni 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 and is available via Amazon and Flipkart apart from the retail outlets all over the country.