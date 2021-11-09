Lava Has Become the First Indian Brand to Launch 5G Smartphone

Lava has recently launched the Lava Agni 5G and it has become the first smartphone brand in India to launch a 5G device. The smartphone will be available for the domestic market from November 18, 2021. According to a PTI report, this 5G smartphone is being manufactured in India at Lava’s plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International told PTI that Lava has become the second brand in the world to launch a 5G smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Lava Agni 5G Specifications

As mentioned above, the Lava Agni 5G comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 5MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie sensor.

The Lava Agni 5G can support the following 4G and 5G bands — 4G VoLTE: LTE Band FDD 1/3/5/8, TDD 40/41; and 5G NSA: N41/N77/N78, SA: N41/N78. It will run on Android 11 out of the box and is a dual-SIM 5G device.

There is a 6.78-inch punch-hole FHD+ IPS display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for extra protection. It has a 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 30W fast charging. The device supports USB Type-C connectivity. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the power button for additional security.

Lava Agni 5G Price

The smartphone is available on Lava’s website for pre-booking for Rs 500 only. The device has launched for Rs 19,999 but under the special offer with pre-booking, it will be available for Rs 17,999. From November 18, the device will be available in Amazon and Flipkart as well as retail outlets across the company. At this price, the Lava Agni 5G is a very compelling smartphone.