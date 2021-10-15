OnePlus 9 Available for Best Price on The Company Website

OnePlus 9, a flagship device that was launched way back in March 2021, has received a price cut. Ahead of the festive season, when users tend to spend freely, here’s a device that is not only good for your budget but would also make an excellent companion for the next 3 to 4 years. The OnePlus 9 was launched starting at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. But the smartphone has received a decent price cut, and along with some offers, you can get it for an unbelievable price.

OnePlus 9 New Price

OnePlus 9 is now available starting at Rs 46,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 51,999 (12GB+256GB). It is available in all three colours, including the Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist. This signifies a discount of Rs 3,000 from the original price. However, with an SBI credit card, a user can get an instant discount of Rs 7,000. This would reduce the price of the base variant to Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 44,999 (12GB+256GB). On top of this, users can get an additional Rs 1,000 discount with the help of RedCoins.

Users can also avail of up to 9 months of no-cost EMI with an SBI credit card, six months of no-cost EMI with a Bajaj Finserv credit card, and another Rs 3,000 discount if they are exchanging their old device against the new one.

The OnePlus 9 series comes powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and has Hasselblad cameras. It supports 65W fast-charging, and the company sends the charging adapter inside the box. The OnePlus 9 is available on both Amazon and the official website of the company. The offers are available on both Amazon and the company’s website. If you have ever thought about purchasing the OnePlus 9, this might be the best time to do so.