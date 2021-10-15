Airtel HD Voice Helping 4G Users Who Do Not Have VoLTE Devices

Even after the proliferation of 4G smartphones with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) capability in India, there are many who use an LTE only device. This makes it hard for them to make voice calls using the 4G networks. However, Bharti Airtel has an application to help out such users. The telco is now offering an ‘Airtel HD Voice’ application that will help enable VoLTE and VoWi_Fi calling for Android smartphones. The app is currently only available for Android smartphones.

However, this application is not available for every Android smartphone user. Here’s everything you should know about this app.

Airtel HD Voice Features and Details You Should Know

First of all, the app description mentions that it is an application that will only run on Android smartphones running on at least Android 6, Android 7, Android 8, and Android 9. Further, if an Android user doesn’t have an Airtel SIM card in his/her smartphone, then he/she isn't eligible for using its service.

The company has promised that with the next update of the smartphone, a VoWi-Fi calling facility will be enabled. A thing worth noting here is that it is a fairly new application and was released just over a month back on September 5, 2021. The app has over 1000+ downloads on the Google Play Store.

Maybe Airtel isn’t marketing the application heavily because the VoWi-Fi feature is still in the works. Regardless, this is an interesting app to bring after years of providing 4G services. Out of the 46 ratings available on the Google Play Store, the app is rated 2.3 stars out of 5 stars. The bad user experience might be there because the app is still under works by the company.

What’s strange here is the timing of the application. This app would have made more sense three years or two years back. There might be a fairly small number of users at the moment who have smartphones that are not VoLTE supportive.

After the arrival of Jio and the LYF smartphones which were affordable and came with support for VoLTE, the smartphone vendors in India started rolling out cheap 4G VoLTE smartphones as well. But this app is a blessing in disguise for the small percentage of the users who are not looking to upgrade their smartphones and still want to continue using their LTE only device. As mentioned above, only Airtel users can download and run this application. For other people, this app will not download on their devices.