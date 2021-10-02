What Do You Want from Your 5G Smartphone? Let’s Talk?

5G smartphones have been discussed very heavily in the past few months. This is because more and more of them are launching in the Indian market and most of them in the budget segment and mid-range segment are overpriced. This is because of the huge cost that the 5G chipsets carry. Now, most of the users believe that buying a 5G device is not right at the moment. This is largely because they are over-priced and also there’s no clarity on which bands will the 5G networks of Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel will support.

But here’s something that can ease everyone’s pain regarding the 5G smartphones. Smartphone companies, hear this carefully!

Smartphone Makers Should Focus on Value, Not Cost Cutting

At the end one the day, if someone is spending Rs 30,000 or even Rs 15,000 on a smartphone, be it a 4G device or a 5G device, he/she wants great value against it. But most of the smartphone makers are putting in expensive chipsets and then offering the devices at affordable prices by cutting down costs on displays, speakers, body, and other components of the smartphone.

This doesn’t sit well with a lot of people. People who are unaware about what a good smartphone is might buy such overpriced devices, but people who understand how a good device performs and feels like, they will never spend more money on buying an underperforming device.

So what can the smartphone makers do? They can simply price the device a little higher and offer everything that the user deserves. Yes, India is a price-sensitive market and pricing the devices higher might mean that the competition can cut your sales. But a company should also focus on the kind of long-term brand it is building in the market. No one likes an under-performing smartphone from a good brand! So what do you want from your 5G smartphone today? Leave your thoughts in the comments section!