Connect Broadband Three Plans That offer Unlimited Data

Connect Broadband is gaining traction among users in India. It offers good plans at the basic and entry-level price points. Most ISPs do not offer plans bundled with offers in the affordable price segments but Connect Broadband has changed the scenario with a slew of offerings. The ISP provides multiple plans ranging from 40 Mbps to 100 Mbps speed offering attractive benefits including unlimited data, bundled entertainment services and much more. Let’s take a look at some unlimited data plans from Connect Broadband.

Connect Broadband Unlimited Data Plans

Connect Broadband offers unlimited data plans with different benefits. One of the plans with 40 Mbps speed is priced at Rs 499 and offers a free landline connection alongside unlimited voice calling benefits. The other plan with 40 Mbps speed is priced at Rs 666 and bundles 4 OTT subscriptions including ZEE5 Premium Voot Select, SonyLIV and ShemarooMe. The Rs 888 plan comes with eight bundled OTT services including ZEE5 Premium Voot Select, SonyLIV, ShemarooMe, Hungama Music, Hungama Play, Eros Now, and EpicON.

Talking about broadband plans from Connect Broadband offering 60 Mbps internet speed, the first plan is priced at Rs 777. It bundles 4 OTT apps including ZEE5 Premium Voot Select, SonyLIV and ShemarooMe. The 60 Mbps Connect Broadband plan that bundles eight OTT services such as ZEE5 Premium Voot Select, SonyLIV, ShemarooMe, Hungama Music, Hungama Play, Eros Now, and EpicON is priced at Rs 999.

All these plans include 1 free antivirus key and unlimited local and STD calls. There are some plans from Connect Broadband providing bundled ISD calling benefits as well. All the unlimited plans with free ISD calling and entertainment benefits have internet speeds of 100 Mbps.

Connect Broadband’s Rs 901 plan offers 100 Mbps internet speed and 750 minutes of ISD calls to USA and Canada. It bundles ShemarooMe, Voot Select and Eros Now. Another plan is priced at Rs 1,001 and offers 1000 minutes of ISD calling to USA and Canada. It comes with OTT subscriptions such as ZEE5 Premium Voot Select, SonyLIV and ShemarooMe. The other plans from Connect Broadband with ISD calling benefits are priced at Rs 1,301 and Rs 1,601 and these bundle 1500 and 2000 minutes of ISD calling to USA and Canada respectively. Also, these plans come with OTT subscriptions.