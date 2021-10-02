Tata Sky Channels for Watching IPL Play Offs

Last month, IPL 2021 tournament returned for the second league in UAE. The season had stopped earlier this year in India. After a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases within the team, it was postponed. Now, as the tournament is going on, the final match of IPL 2021 is slated for October 15 in UAE. If you want to watch the IPL 2021 live streaming, then you can watch it on some Star Sports channels that also stream the IPL 2021 live telecast.

Tata Sky Channels For Watching IPL

If you are a Tata Sky subscriber, then you can watch the Vivo IPL 2021 live from these channels. Here, we have listed these below. Check out the list of Tata Sky channels and subscribe to your favourite channel to enjoy the live streaming of IPL matches.

Firstly, the Star Sports 1 channel in English comes in both SD and HD. The Star Sports 1 - English SD is priced at Rs 22.42 per month and the channel number is 455. Also, the Star Sports 1 English HD with channel number 454 is priced the same. Next is Star Sports 1 Hindi SD with channel number 460 priced at Rs 22.42 per month. Even the Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channel is also priced the same and its channel number is 459.

In South Indian regional languages such as Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, Star Sports 1 comes only in SD. The Star Sports 1 Kannada SD channel can be accessed from channel number 1645 and is priced at Rs 22.42 per month. Star Sports 1 Tamil SD channel is priced relatively lower at Rs 20.06 per month and has channel number 1551. On the other hand, the Star Sports 1 Telugu SD channel with number 1446 is priced at Rs 22.42 per month.

Tata Sky also offers Star Sports Select 1 SD with channel number 464 and Star Sports Select 1 HD with channel number 463 for Rs 22.42 per month each.

Subscribe to any of these channels as per your language preference and catch the action of Vivo IPL 2021 Live with Tata Sky.