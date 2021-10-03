Excitel Mind-Blowing Broadband Plan

If you are looking for an affordable broadband plan with great benefits, Excitel has one plan in store for you which is even better. Excitel is not present throughout India, but its services reach some of the prominent cities of the country as well as some of the tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The internet service provider (ISP) is currently working on expanding its services to other parts of India. Excitel’s best thing is that it doesn’t charge a lot from the customers. The company’s motto is not just to earn profits, but also to bring digital connectivity to every home of India. To do that, the company has gone ahead and priced its plans even more affordable than what Jio, Airtel, and BSNL offer to their customers.

Excitel 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

Excitel offers its 300 Mbps broadband plan for a monthly charge of Rs 899 (exclusive of taxes). At this price point, most of the other ISPs don’t even offer 200 Mbps plans (You Broadband does). But this is not where it ends, if you are purchasing long-term plans, the company further discounts the plan for you.

If you are purchasing the 12 months 300 Mbps plan from Excitel, you will get it for Rs 499 per month. You will have to pay a lump-sum amount for the total cost of the plan, but it will still be cheaper than what you will have to pay in a year if you went ahead with the ‘every month’ option.

At the same time, the company will also offer you over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Eros Now, ShemarooMe, ZEE5 Premium, and Voot Select. Excitel is one of the best internet companies in India because of multiple reasons.

Users further get a free dual-band router from the company. But, the dual-brand router is only given against a one-time fully refundable security deposit of Rs 2,000. But since it is refundable, it is essentially free.

One more thing, the company offers truly unlimited data meaning there is no limit to how much you can consume in a month.

Consumer reviews suggest that Excitel is consistent with its services. This is a great move from Excitel Broadband because, at the price point, it can give very tough competition to even the biggest ISPs in India. If you are looking for a 300 Mbps broadband plan from Jio, Airtel, or BSNL, you will have to at least spend Rs 1,500 per month.

So Excitel is offering its plan for at least Rs 600 cheaper when compared with the above-mentioned companies. This will certainly put Excitel ahead of its competitors in price-sensitive regions.