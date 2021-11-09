Google Chrome to Rollout Privacy Guide Feature for Android Devices

Recently, Google Chrome started testing a new feature called Privacy Review on the desktop version of its browser. Now, it is reported that the company is gearing up to bring this feature to Android devices as well. Notably, the Privacy Guide describes various privacy controls to users in basic terms and tells how these controls affect the browsing experience. As per Techdows, there are a couple of toggles within this section for now as it is currently under development. We can expect the feature to be available to more users via future Chrome updates.

New Chrome Privacy Feature

Talking about these toggles, the first one says ‘Make searches and browsing better’ and it shares the URLs you visit and the relevant Chrome usage report to Google. This feature will enable faster browsing and enhanced suggestions in the address bar. The second toggle is History Sync and it lets you sync the browsing history across all devices where you are signed in to the same Google account. For now, the feature is hidden behind a flag.

While it remains to be seen when the Privacy Guide feature is slated to be rolled out to Chrome, here are the steps that Android smartphone users have to follow to enable it.

Step 1: Launch the Chrome browser on your smartphone.

Step 2: In the address bar, type chrome://flags.

Step 3: Search for ‘privacy’ in the dropdown menu for Privacy Review.

Step 4: Choose ‘Enabled’ and restart the Chrome browser.

Step 5: To review the privacy settings, you need to click on the three-dot icon.

Step 6: Click on Settings.

Step 7: Choose Privacy and Security.

Step 8: Click on Privacy Guide.

Recently, Yana Yushkina, the product manager of Chrome revealed that the browser shows results in less than 500 milliseconds as it fetches the search results before you select a query. Also, the company removed the local cache in order to resolve a top shutdown hang. This cache was added to the history system of Chrome with the intention to make the startup faster. Later, the company found that not only does his cache adds code complexity as well as unwanted memory usage but it also contributes to the browser’s shutdown hangs.