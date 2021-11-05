Google Maps Reaches a Milestone of 10 Billion Downloads

There are quite a few mapping services that are available for free and match the accuracy level and features offered by Google Maps. Irrespective of the mobile OS you are using, Google Maps is one of the best services that you need to have. As per a report by Android Police, recently, it has joined the elite club of apps that have reached a milestone of 10 billion downloads including Google Play Services and YouTube.

Google Maps Service Downloads

If you wonder that Google Maps is pre-installed with Google Mobile Services and could have increased the number of downloads, then you need to know that it will not be accounted for the downloads on the Play Store. Also, it is the default mapping service on Android. Despite these, the 10 billion downloads is a whopping figure.

Notably, the Android Go-powered smartphones and similar devices with low-end hardware offer Maps Go, which is a progressive web app that uses relatively less resources. To put in simple words, Maps Go is up to 100 times smaller than the heavier Maps app. The toned-down version of Google Maps app just surpassed 500 million downloads on the Play Store.

Since its debut, Google Maps has greatly evolved over the past few years. It received many new features including Live AR navigation, real-time public transit data, a dedicated dark theme, and eco-friendly routing options among a ton of other features and improvements. All these aspects help users to move from point A to point B at the fastest possible time.

This is the most everyday use that is offered by the Maps app. Besides these, the other advantage to download and use Google Maps is that it is free to download, which is an added layer of icing on the cake. Eventually, it is one of the most preferred navigation apps out there for users.

If you start using Google Maps, then you will know that there are a few tips and tricks that you will pick up as you use the app. Eventually, you will get to know how to reach your destination at the earliest and without getting indulged in routes that are congested.