Android 12L to be Compatible with Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Earlier, Google had announced the launch of Android 12L which would become the latest operating system specially designed to be compatible with large screen devices such as tablets, foldable smartphones, rollable smartphones, and ChromeOS-powered devices. Even though it will be designed to be compatible with such devices, the devices which are compatible with Android 12 OS currently will see Android 12L as an incremental upgrade. However, what’s center of attraction is the fact that a couple of devices namely Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL have been added to the list of devices that will feature Android 12L beta despite these devices being at the end of their update cycles.

Android 12L-Beta All Set to be Released

The list was released on the official page of Android 12L and features all the other devices including Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL that will have access to Android 12L beta. It is to be kept in mind that both these devices have reached the end of their product cycles. May 2022 will be the last time these smartphones will receive their respective security patch updates. The end of the product cycle means that these devices will not receive regular updates in the future.

Therefore, this news comes in as a sigh of relief for the users of Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL as they will have access to Android 12L beta. As of now, December 2021 will see the release of the first beta release of the operating software. The final build of the OS has been scheduled to release in the first quarter of 2022.

The update features for the devices that will be shifting to Android 12L from Android 12 might include optimisation in notifications, quick setting, lock screen, and home screen to a rather unconventional display. With the new update, Google Play will also inform the users whether the apps are in-sync for large screen devices.

Along with Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL, various other devices have made the list as well including Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 5a 5G, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 4a, and Google Pixel 4.