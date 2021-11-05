Apple iPad Mini With 120Hz ProMotion Display Likely On Cards

A couple of months back, the Cupertino tech giant Apple unveiled the new iPad Mini featuring an 8.3-inch display. As soon as it was released, some users of the device complained about the 'jelly scrolling' issue. Notably, with this issue, the right of the display runs relatively faster than the left in the portrait mode. Regarding this, the company stated that it is common for LCD displays including as the screens refresh line-by-line.

However, now it looks like the company could be working on a new variant of the iPad Mini that might fix the 'jelly scrolling' issue on the tablet.

Apple iPad Mini With 120Hz Display

As per the latest speculation from a well-known tipster @FronTron, Apple is speculated to be working on a refreshed iPad Mini model. The device is tipped to arrive with a ProMotion display instead of the existing model that has a 60Hz display. For now, the company has been using the same display that it used in the iPad Pro models since the year 2017. Also, the iPhone 13 Pro models launched this year feature a ProMotion display.

Notably, the ProMotion display features a variable refresh rate wherein the same can drop up to 10Hz when the content that is being displayed does not require a high refresh rate. This means that the system can detect all activities automatically and apply the refresh rate that is apt to help save the battery life of the device.

If the ongoing reports are to be believed, then the Apple iPad Mini in the working could use an 8.3-inch display. This display is tipped to be under testing and could be manufactured by the South Korean tech giant Samsung.

Notably, this is just speculation and there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Apple is yet to confirm when it will launch the refreshed variant of the iPad Mini 6. We can expect to know further details regarding the same from here. As the launches for this year are over, we can expect further details to be shared by leaks and reports by early next year. Until then, this report has to be taken with a grain of salt.