Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Display and Camera Specs Hinted

The next-generation flagship series from the South Korean tech giant - Samsung Galaxy S22 series is circulating in rumours and speculations of late. The lineup is likely to comprise three models - Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. As usual, the Ultra variant is speculated to be the high-end model in the series. Now, a fresh report has revealed some details regarding the upcoming smartphone.

The latest information sheds light on the display and primary camera sensor of the high-end model of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Leak

As per the latest leak by the tipster IceUniverse via Twitter, there is 100 percent confirmation that Samsung will bring improvements to the 108MP camera sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. For those who are unaware, the flagship smartphone is speculated to feature a 108MP primary camera sensor along with either ISOCELL HM4 or ISOCELL HM5 sensors that were newly launched. While it is yet to be officially revealed which sensor will be used, the previous generation ISOCELL HM3 sensor is already a year old.

In another tweet, the tipster suggested the display to be used by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Apparently, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to make use of a curved display as seen on the Galaxy Note 10+. To say in simple words, the display appears to be flatter than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. However, it implies that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to have a relatively more curved display than the previous generation model.

Unfortunately, the tipster has not shared any further information about the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, we have previously come across several other details regarding the smartphone on cards. The device is expected to arrive with the upcoming Exynos 2200 SoC featuring the RDNA 2 graphics and will go official in early 2022.

One of the previous reports has suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could arrive with an OLED display. It could deliver a peak brightness that is touted to be higher than any other smartphone from the company ever. As per the same, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone is likely to deliver a peak brightness of 1800 nits.