Alexa Update to Allow Seamless Music Experience between Multiple Devices

With Alexa’s latest updates, users will now have the ability to shift their favourite music, radio shows, and podcasts between different Echo devices. Amazon’s new update on Alexa will also enable users to pause audio on one device and then resume it on another. This feature won't be limited only to Echo speakers as users will have the same access with Echo Buds truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and Echo Auto hands-free in-car system as well. The new update on Alexa will also allow the users to have access to TikTok videos on their Fire TV devices.

An Easy-to-Use Update

Moving audio from one device to another device is quite simple. All users need to do is say “Alexa, pause” on the current and device and then ask the voice assistant to play it on another device by saying “Alexa, resume music here.” The same goes for radio shows and podcasts as well. Users can simply say “Alexa, resume radio here” to move the radio program or “Alexa, resume podcast here” to move the podcast to another device. The feature also allows the users to take the music to different places such as bedroom, living room, or kitchen by simply saying “Alexa, move my music to the living room” for instance.

If the user wants to move a song from the Echo speakers to Echo Buds, all they need to do is say is “Alexa, move my music here” after they connect their Echo Buds to the mobile devices. In order to move the audio to the Echo Auto from Echo Speakers, users will have to say “Alexa, pause” to pause it on the speakers and then say “Alexa, resume my music here” in their car to shift music on the go.

With this update, Alexa has also partnered up with Netflix and users can simply ask the voice assistant “Alexa, play (movie/show name) on Netflix” to watch movies and show on Netflix using their Fire devices. Users can also enjoy any random show on Netflix by simply saying “Alexa, play something on Netflix.”

Amazon with this update has also announced access to the official TikTok app on the Fire Tv which will allow users to stream the app by simply saying “Alexa, play TikTok.” However, this feature remains restricted to US and Canada for now.