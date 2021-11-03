Netflix Games Comes to India With Five Titles

Netflix has announced the arrival of Netflix Games. The over-the-top (OTT) platform has garnered a lot of attention for its recent release, namely Squid Game. Many online reports said that Squad Game literally saved Netflix. Now, the company has also launched Netflix Games, one more service that the OTT Platform will count on to make money. But fortunately, the company isn’t charging anything extra from the users for this. Netflix Games will be included in your subscription for the same cost you pay now. There are a total of five games users in India and across the world can play — Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Netflix Games Membership Details

Firstly, note that the Netflix Games have only been announced for Android smartphone users for now. There are no ads or any kind of additional fees involved for the user. Purchase the subscription, and you can play the games all you want.

After going to their profile, Android users will now see a dedicated games row and games tab. The games are available in multiple languages for players from around the world. Netflix members can play games on multiple devices.

One good thing is that these games are not available on the kids' profiles. The company is even allowing users to download some games and play them offline without the need for an internet connection. This is something many would appreciate as it is hard to get a stable internet connection everywhere.

To ensure that you receive the Netflix Games feature on your Android device, keep the Netflix app updated to its latest version. Further, if the games feature hasn’t arrived for you even after updating to the latest version, have a little patience as the company might be rolling it out in a staged manner for users across the world.