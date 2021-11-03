Vodafone Idea Mammoth Benefits 4G Prepaid Plan Detailed

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is one of the most loved telecom operators in the country because of its offers. While the telco isn’t the best at providing 4G coverage, users can still trust its networks to deliver a super-fast 4G experience. Vodafone Idea is coming around into the scene after accepting the moratorium benefits from the government. This means that you should not worry about the telco going out of business any time soon. So here’s a prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea that you can purchase right away. This plan offers a ton of benefits to the users. In fact, even if you tried, you won’t be able to find such a prepaid plan in India.

Vodafone Idea Plan That Offers Heavy Data and Is Industry Unique

Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 699 prepaid plan to its users across the country. The third-largest telco has bundled this prepaid plan with the Double Data Offer. With the Double Data offer, Vi doubles the amount of data offered by the plan. For example, if the plan originally came with 1GB of data, it would become 2GB of data under the Double Data offer.

So the Rs 699 plan comes with 4GB of daily data. Further, this plan offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic. It carries a validity of 84 days.

Thus, the total amount of data offered by the plan is 336GB. Thus, if the users have to pay Rs 699 for a total of 336GB of data, it means that each GB of data is costing them Rs 2.08. if you are a heavy data user and rely on 4G mobile networks for your data consumption, you should really consider this plan as it is one of the cheapest you will get from all the operators combined.

Don’t Forget the Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover Plans

Not only this, but users also get the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge All Night’ offer with this plan. With the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge All Night’ offer, this plan becomes an even ten times better offer.

With the Weekend Data Rollover offer, the company will allow the users to consume all the leftover fair-usage-policy (FUP) data of the weekdays at the weekends. This offer makes a lot of sense for users going with 4GB daily data plans.

There will be days where you won’t be able to consume all the FUP data for the day, which is 4GB completely. But the good thing is, you can use that leftover amount of data at the weekends. It allows you to binge your favourite shows without any worry at the weekends.

Then you also have the Binge All Night offer. It is also a unique offer from the company that no other private operator offers. With the Binge All Night offer, users get an unlimited amount of high-speed 4G data between 12 AM and 6 AM every day. This doesn’t affect the FUP data limit for the day.

There’s no major OTT benefit offered with this plan. But that’s alright, you can’t ask for more.