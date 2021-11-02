Google Pixel 3 Series Misses Out on Software Updates Support

Google is best known to have provided the maximum number of Android version upgrades for its Pixel smartphones. Besides this, the Pixel smartphones get the most extended security update support. However, the good things are coming to an end and the Google Pixel 3 series is also nearing its end. It has been officially considered to be the end-of-life and will not receive any Android as well as security updates.

Google Pixel 3 Series To End Support

Last month, the October security patch was rolled out quite fast. Currently, the Pixel 3XL and Pixel 3 run on Android 12, which is the final major update. Now, the series seems to be excluded from the November security bulletin.

Notably, the Google Pixel 3 series debuted back in October 2018 and booted into Android 9.0 Pie. It has lived through 4 Android versions having bagged 3 Android upgrades.

The end of this lineup could spark concern in users waiting on a definitive fix for the EDL mode issue. For those who are uninitiated, it is an issue that might have become all too familiar and has caused several Pixel 3 units to suddenly stop functioning. Eventually, these smartphones become completely unresponsive. The affected devices have stopped booting into Android instead show Qualcomm’s Emergency Download (EDL) mode.

Hopefully, the EOL will not mean the end of support with these issues. Recently, Google announced five years of timely monthly security patches for its newly launched Pixel 6 series. Some hoped that the Pixel 3 series could get similar extended support but it failed to get the same.

Google Pixel 3 Specifications

The standard Google Pixel 3 smartphone was launched with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p P-OLED HDR display. The smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor. For imaging, the Pixel 3 smartphone makes use of a single 12.2MP rear camera sensor along with a dual-selfie camera setup comprising two 8MP shooters.

The XL model features the same camera arrangement as the vanilla variant. Besides this, the smartphone will have a larger 6.3-inch notched display with a denser resolution. Both devices can hold fairly well though the bezels and notches might be considered a deal-breaker by many.