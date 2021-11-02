Airtel and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate 5G Drive in India

Accenture has announced that it has collaborated with the leading premier telecommunications solutions provider, Bharti Airtel. As a part of this collaboration, it will bring the potential of 5G networks in improving industrial productivity. At the 5G lab of Airtel in Network Experience Centre in Manesar, Gurgaon, Accenture will showcase its solutions and the various use cases of a robotic arm for precision manufacturing, artificial intelligence, worker safety using industrial IoT, video analytics, extended reality, and machine learning.

Accenture And Airtel Collaboration

The Managing Director and lead for Communications, Media and Technology practice, Accenture in India, Saurabh Kumar Sahu said that 5G is a disruptive technology, which will reshape the communications value chain on the whole. The combination of digital technologies including AI, powerful processing, edge services and enhanced security along with 5G will result in a true industrial transformation.

Furthermore, he stated that Accenture's strength lies in a comprehensive set of 5G, Cloud, and Industry X capabilities. When these are combined with deep and wide domain experience, it will position them as the ideal partner that will accelerate digital businesses transformation in order to drive value-led growth and solve problems.

Berjesh Chawla, the Managing Director leading Communications practice for Accenture in India stated that 5G presents a huge enterprise business opportunity. Notably, for businesses, 5G offers the assurance of new services that will solve their industry-specific issues in innovative and new ways. To capitalise on the 5G potential, the enterprises have to develop the right 5G innovation strategy, transform their business models, and focus on creating custom use cases.

Recently, Accenture has been named a leader in the 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assembly 2021 report conducted by Everest Group. Also, Gartner Magic Quadrant named Accenture a leader, and IT Services for global Communications Service Providers for the tenth consecutive year.

Notably, Accenture has a 5G zone at the Innovation Hub in Bengaluru that includes specific use cases including 5G Accelerator to help telecom companies in network planning, rollout, testing, and operations, Smart City, Smart Plant, Smart Home and Experience Zone.

Furthermore, Accenture acquired umlaut, an engineering consulting and services firm that is headquartered in Aachen, Germany. Post the acquisition, it will scale up its deep engineering capabilities to help companies use digital technologies including cloud, 5G, artificial intelligence to transform how they engineer, design, and manufacture their products and embed sustainability.