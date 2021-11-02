Apple Providing iPhone XR for Free as Alternate Device if This Happens

One of the most time-consuming things can be getting your mobile device repaired. Sometimes phones can take more than a few days to get repaired and the customers might even require to leave the phone at the service station. Although a secondary device can be used for the time being, most users have a majority of their data saved in their primary devices and it can get difficult to stay away from it for long. To overcome this inconvenience caused to users, Apple has come up with a strategy. The tech giant has decided to provide iPhone XR as a loaner device as a replacement when it takes a longer duration to repair the device. The service is going to be available in the US and other regions.

Terms to Avail the Loaner Device

As of now, Apple offers iPhone 8 as a loaner device, but according to a report from MacRumors, Apple will start providing iPhone XR as a loaner device from November 4th for the user who might have to leave his/her phone at the service station for a longer period. The production of the iPhone 8 has already been terminated and iPhone XR can be considered its replacement. The latter device comes with dual SIM slots, A12 bionic chip, and more exciting features. Although, this service is available only in the US as of now.

However, not every customer will be eligible for the loaner device as cleared by the company on its FAQ page. According to it, only the devices that will take a really long time can be replaced with a loner device. Moreover, consumers would have to return the loaner device in a period of 14 days after their original device gets repaired. Customers will also need to delete all the data saved in the loaner device. Customers can get the loaner devices at Apple Stores and authorized providers in the US and other regions.